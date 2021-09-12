The theater is a sacred place where we learn and are entertained and allowed to express creativity in a positive environment.
Our children benefit in many ways from this form of expression and experience. Cast members memorize scripts and practice songs until they are ingrained. The audience listens to what they have to say, applauds their efforts and encourages their message.
What if an adult message, however, is delivered by children? Are we OK with supporting the fading of our children’s innocence?
That is what I feel we are doing by asking our Urbana High School students to perform “Heathers: The Musical.”
High school version or not, the lyrics and plot seem grossly inappropriate for any 15-year-old to be singing and performing, especially at this time of heightened psychological stress.
Why are we asking children to engage in matters that only consenting adults should have the responsibility of managing? Singing lyrics repeatedly influences our frame of mind. Being on stage, with the adrenaline rush and applause of the audience, encourages that frame of mind.
For a brain that is not yet fully developed, these emotions have lasting effects on children.
I would think that in this especially challenging and confusing time, we would want to share encouraging, uplifting expressions of art and not subject our children and each other to more depressing and hopeless messages.
Shift your gaze from our focus of simply maintaining physical health, and take notice of our callousness as a community toward our children’s psychological health and development.
KIMBERLY
SMITHSON
Champaign