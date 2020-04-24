A simple-minded argument against nationalized health care that I often hear from conservatives is the bare store shelves in Venezuela. By some stretch of Republican logic, since Venezuela has a socialized medical care system and their stores are often out of items, then capitalism is good and socialism is bad.
This conveniently overlooks some important facts. First, countries such as Sweden and Norway also have nationalized health care. But are they far more advanced than the United States. Second, the United States has placed Venezuela under crippling economic sanctions in an attempt to overthrow their government.
However, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in the last four years, it’s that you can’t reason with a conservative. By their criteria, a country with bare shelves is a country in ruin.
Given that I have been unable to buy toilet paper for the last month because of this coronavirus crisis, does this mean the United States of America is a failed state?
BRETT THOMPSON
Monticello