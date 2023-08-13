Is there lesson here for U.S.?
A few recent news items of possible interest:
“A Pakistan court sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to prison and the government indicated that elections due this year would be postponed.” — Wall Street Journal, Aug. 7
“Ecuadorean Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead as he left a campaign event in Quito, less than two weeks before the election.” — Wall Street Journal, Aug. 9
A Russian court sentenced Alexei Navalny, Russia’s foremost anti-corruption campaigner and Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, to 19 more years in prison on extremism charges, to be served after his current 11-year sentence.
The U.S. State Department condemned the trial, verdict and additional sentence: “This is an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial ... Russian authorities have repeatedly sent Navalny to solitary confinement, infringed on his access to counsel, and denied him medical care ... [this] latest trial was conducted in secret and his lawyers’ access to purported evidence was limited ...” — Voice of America, Aug. 9
Of course, nothing remotely like this could happen here, as the U.S. is a stable, well-functioning, democratically governed nation.
Right?
LYNN McLINDEN
Danville