Is this what
Dems want?
Wow. After a mostly silent campaign, Joe Biden presented his priorities with a bang through a record-breaking flurry of executive orders.
Biological boys who claim to be transgender will now be able to share bathrooms and locker rooms with girls.
Foreigners who break our laws to be here will not be deported even if they have criminal records. Instead, they will be released into our communities. Biden plans to later reward them with our nation’s greatest gift — citizenship.
We will rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. It imposes stringent emission-reduction requirements on us that will cost hundreds of thousands of jobs and trillions in lost economic development.
Meanwhile, China, the world’s top emitter of CO2, is allowed to emit ever more CO2, thus leaving it unfettered in its attempt to surpass us economically. Worst, our sacrifices will be for a pact that does virtually nothing to reduce global temperatures.
Oil and gas will be transported by less-safe, less-efficient and CO2-emitting trains and trucks instead of through safer and more environmentally friendly pipelines. Thousands of Americans now building those pipelines will lose their jobs.
Our people and economy will be re-regulated in ways that no longer require hard cost-benefit analysis proving worthiness before implementation. Amorphous potential future benefits will be enough justification. This effectively means bureaucrats declaring, “Because I said so.”
How damaging to our country. I wonder how many Biden voters thought that this was what they were voting for.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet