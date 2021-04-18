Isn’t there crime on UI campus?
I read in a recent article (“Students OK referendum to reallocate funds”) that organizers of the referendum to defund University of Illinois police also have this goal: “Organizers are also in favor of abolishing the police department.”
I wonder who these UI students plan to call if they are raped or assaulted or become victims of armed robbery, domestic violence or a hate crime.
Am I to assume that the items in crime reports involving the UI are bogus and that the UI is really free of any illegal activity or behavior and that, as a result, a police department is not needed?
DAVID LEMONS
Champaign