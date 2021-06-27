Issue requires multiple fixes
Two words drawn from legal annals provide a perfect synopsis for Champaign’s recent tragedy: “But for.”
If evil had not prompted a suspect’s actions, if two peace officers had not responded to a scene of suspicious circumstance, and if fate had never brought them together, the incident would not have evolved as it did.
We know one had the intention to harm while the others swore to protect and serve. Sadly, these twin terms resonate as a legacy for the heartbreaking results.
Meanwhile, during this fragile time ahead, we must not allow our focus on resolution to ignore the role and responsibilities of both the police and the policed.
No doubt law enforcement must improve its purpose and practice, but simultaneously, society must accept its own accountability to prevent such community chaos.
Addressing a singular source of the problem is destined for defeat.
Somehow, we must be unified in the approach to understand the nature of both entities and gain the knowledge to defuse their conflicting dynamics.
Cause and effect, action and reaction — regardless of the expression of choice, the results are predictable. Ongoing victimization will not end without mutual change. Unless it occurs, conflicts will emerge, and convergence will lead to catastrophe.
Only by our combined efforts can we aspire and achieve two more words from life’s lexicon of lessons learned: “Never again.”
GREG CONNOR
Champaign