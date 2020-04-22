I was dismayed by the president’s decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization.
Now is not the time to take such action. If it is warranted, this could be done after this pandemic has passed. While the WHO might have made mistakes, the fact is that it is at the mercy of member nations to invite their scientists in, something China was reluctant to do.
This decision could imperil the lives of people around the world, and it appears to have been done as a means to deflect criticism that was being directed at his own administration’s handling of the coronavirus. Looking for scapegoats in the middle of a crisis is not leadership; rather, it is something I might expect, but admonish, from a child.
I wonder if U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis supports the president’s decision to suspend the WHO’s funding?
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign