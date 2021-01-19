It’s scary to be a targeted minority
Paraphrasing a famous poem from 1940s Germany: When they came for the socialists, I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a socialist. Then when they came for me, there was no one to speak for me.
Four years ago, after the most fear-mongering inaugural speech in modern history, I wrote a letter to the editor stating that, for the first time in my life, I was afraid to be a Jewish American. Some months later, I called in to “A Penny for Your Thoughts” when a discussion ensued about inciting hate groups to violence. At the time, I felt hate groups were becoming more emboldened because of the president’s rhetoric and actions, and as a Jewish American, I was more at risk than ever before.
Most White Christians at the time didn’t understand, but I’m sure that my Black, Brown, Muslim, LGBTQ, Native American and Asian friends knew exactly what I meant. It is a scary and dangerous thing to be a member of a targeted minority in this country. When Trump and his followers found that hating and targeting minorities couldn’t win him a second term, we who have experienced his rage and hatred knew exactly what would happen — they would resort to violence, because that’s the only way they know how to deal with their hatred.
Now I ask every White privileged American — remember what it felt like on Jan. 6 to feel mentally and emotionally assaulted, if not physically assaulted, if you happened to be a member of Congress. Remember, because that’s how the rest of us feel every day as we constantly face the hate unleashed by this President.
If you haven’t spoken out yet because the hate hasn’t affected you yet, just remember what happens when there is no one left to speak for you — they will be coming for you.
DIANE ORE
Champaign