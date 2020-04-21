In a recent letter to the editor, the writer referred to “Margaret Thatcher’s sociopathic dictum: ‘There is no such thing as society.’”
This writer is not alone in misinterpreting Mrs. Thatcher.
In his biography of the first woman prime minister of Great Britain, Charles Moore wrote as follows:
“Interviewed by Woman’s Own [a magazine] in 1987, Mrs. Thatcher criticized those who thought it was up to the government to solve all their problems: ‘They’re casting their problem on society. And you know, there’s no such thing as society. There are individual men and women, and there are families. And no government can do things except through people. ... It’s our duty to look after ourselves and then, also, to look after our neighbours.’” (Volume 1, page 349)
Surely, these sentiments are the opposite of those of a sociopath. This is a perfect example of a statement being misinterpreted by being taken out of context.
DALE E. ELLIOTT
Champaign