It’s important
to be polite
In the spirit of coming together as a nation and as Americans, I felt a need to respond to Peggy Prichard’s Guest Commentary.
To be fair, I read the commentary several times and inserted “Democrat” in place of “Republican” and “liberal” in place of “conservative.” Doing this shined an important light on the state of our country.
Even more important is the fact we can have opposing opinions, although some of us tend to get emotional and act improperly because of those emotions. I’m sorry Prichard and some of her friends had the negative experiences they’ve had in Champaign-Urbana.
We also have friends who live in Salt Lake City who have had similar experiences but on the other side. Prichard is right. We are all Americans from many different backgrounds, cultures and experiences.
I have an issue with the term “fear” used in the title. Having social fear is one thing, and physical fear is another. Friendships can be repaired; lives and livelihood cannot. We all have to reconsider how to mend and come together.
I don’t think Prichard meant to insinuate that she is a victim of bullying, shaming or the need to retreat to safe places. I think everyone has experienced these things on one level or another.
One of her astute comments — “Let’s listen to each other without judgment” — makes her piece worth reading and understanding.
MARIANNE LIPPI
Champaign