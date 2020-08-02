It’s not safe to start school
President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants public schools to reopen this fall. What he has not made clear is how he will protect the students, teachers, staff and parents from the threat of the coronavirus.
He told Americans that we need to reinvigorate the economy and that schools must be fully reopened to allow parents to go back to work to accomplish this. What he did not tell Americans is that he badly needs the return of a strong economy to be re-elected. He has also failed to explain how his administration will support the extraordinary expense of reopening schools while protecting children from the risk of being infected and transmitting the virus to others.
Should we jeopardize the health and safety of our children, teachers and support staff to try to reinvigorate the economy?
I’m a retired teacher with five children, three of whom are teachers. I’m against opening the schools too soon. The Trump administration has demonstrated that it is incapable of providing enough testing kits, tracing personnel or protective equipment for 55 million schoolchildren and 3 million staff members.
We should wait until November to consider reopening schools. Let’s watch what happens in other schools. If we open without sufficient precautions in place, how many children may suffer damage to their health before parents can say enough? How many teachers have to be infected before the rest walk out?
How important is Trump’s re-election compared to the welfare of our children?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign