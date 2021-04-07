It’s past time
to oust Davis
I read that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis may run for governor because he says “it sucks being in the minority in Congress.”
What truly “sucks” is having a congressman who consistently votes against what the majority of the constituents of our district want and need, like the current COVID-19 relief package. He voted against money for schools, cities and public health departments. He voted against money for small businesses that are struggling. He also voted against helping children who are living in poverty.
This law does more for the poor and for struggling businesses than any legislation since President Lyndon B. Johnson fought the War on Poverty in the mid-1960s. And our congressman voted no!
Now he is mulling over running to oversee the state of Illinois. According to a 2018 report, 19 percent of the 13th Congressional District lives below the poverty line, yet he cannot bring himself to vote yes on a bill that would greatly help his own constituents? So why would the rest of the state want him as governor?
Call Davis and tell him you are disappointed in him. And let’s make sure he no longer has to worry about being in any office.
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign