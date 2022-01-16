It’s pointless to blame others
I applaud Champaign-Urbana’s “Victory over Violence” campaign.
As a White American, I admit I am at a loss to fully define the issues. However, after reading Sundiata Cha-Jua’s Jan. 9 column, I have found someone even more clueless than I am.
His column blames (in this order) White corporate capitalists (40 percent of whom are women and minorities these days), the police (ditto on the percentages), White gun owners (Black women are the fastest growing gun-owner segment), gun shops, the gun industry and the Black middle class for the violence in communities.
His comments are demeaning and insulting to virtually everyone. He seems to imply that Black folk just can’t help themselves around all those guns and that White folk are just sitting around plotting to put more guns into their hands.
The idea that there is some sort of plot by corporations, the police and Whites in general against only the Black community while other minority communities are thriving is preposterous.
I may not have the answers, but I do know some things the professor apparently doesn’t: People don’t solve problems by blaming others, and it’s unwise to make excuses for bad behavior.
When the Black community stops listening to politicians, race baiters and other assorted fools and grifters and admits that the root causes of violence and poverty lie within the community, its culture and family structure, then and only then will we begin to address and solve gun violence.
KEN FOLEY
St. Joseph