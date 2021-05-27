It’s the future
that matters
Is Liz Cheney or Donald Trump correct? Was the 2020 election “stolen” from Trump? Many of us don’t know, but do wonder. Let’s look at what we do know.
1) The 2020 election was the most unusual one in generations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2) President Joe Biden, an old White career politician, got more votes than young charismatic Black President Barack Obama.
3) Powerful folks made false accusations and vilified Trump throughout his term — Russia collusion, racist charges and media excoriation.
These facts raise a lot of questions. Given the chaos in voting because of the pandemic, is it possible that those who hated Trump so much manipulated votes to give Biden the win?
How did Biden garner so many votes by not campaigning and not having a publicly articulated platform? How can one say for certain that this was a fair election?
There are a significant number of us who want at least the following:
1) A thorough investigation of questionable voting (especially Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada).
2) Clearly established state laws that reduce the chance of voter fraud in future elections. No mass mailing of ballots or ballot harvesting, require an ID, registration well in advance of election date, limit days of voting, use paper ballots and enable bipartisan poll watching. Vote-tabulating machines should not be connected to the internet.
As for Biden’s presidency, it doesn’t matter whether Liz or Donald is correct. The integrity of future elections does matter. No to Senate Bill 1.
ALAN MORR
Forsyth