It’s time to give up the Chief issue
Can we please let the Chief Illiniwek issue go?
The Chief was retired — years ago. He doesn’t dance at games. The logo doesn’t appear on sports uniforms. The symbol is gone as far as the university is concerned. Forever. It’s never coming back.
Rising up and complaining every time there is some image somewhere of someone or something that has anything to do with the Chief is getting quite tiring. The issue has been put to rest. There is little need to make more “demands” of anyone at the university or anywhere else.
It is impossible to control what private entities do with regard to displaying images or things related to the Chief. Period.
There are far more important problems and challenges surrounding us right now, and maybe some of these folks that continue to complain about something that is no longer an issue can better use their apparently enormous amount of energy to do some actual good in the world.
MICHAEL
GREIFENKAMP
Urbana