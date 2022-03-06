Jan. 6 protest was terrible
In a recent letter, Dan Hamelberg states “The Jan. 6 insurrection was a protest gone bad.”
He should have said how bad.
TV showed how violent this mob became as it desecrated the U.S. Capitol! Four Capitol police officers died, with over 140 police casualties. Not since the War of 1812 had the Capitol been breached, and at that time, it was the British. It’s very disgusting to see someone carry the enemy Confederate flag into our Capitol, which didn’t even happen during the Civil War.
Some in the crowd who were gullible enough to believe “The Big Lie” that former President Donald Trump had won the election probably were just protesters. However, the FBI has arrested over 700 rioters. The most violent are in jail.
Hamelberg’s contention that Trump called for a peaceful protest is wrong. TV footage reveals Trump saying “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Plus Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ further incitement of the mob reveals the “anything goes” mentality of Trump. Don’t forget some in the mob carried zip ties, plus the gallows and the shouts of “Hang Mike Pence” shows that this was not a peaceful crowd.
Today, true Republicans in the tradition of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Everett Dirksen, Bob Dole and John McCain are Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Many of today’s Republicans are in the Trump cult believing in QAnon conspiracies.
The bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is finding more information on who was responsible for it. The facts are pointing to Trump and his staff.
Vern Zehr
Fisher