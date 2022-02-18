Jan. 6 was a protest gone bad
“There’s no understating the violence and the threat to the government,” says the Feb. 2 News-Gazette editorial, “The aggrieved ex-president.”
The events of Jan. 6, 2021, have been compared to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. The liberal press has joined ranks with the left to promote a Jan. 6 insurrection. The movie “White House Down” was an insurrection.
Jan. 6 started as a voter protest for an estimated 10,000 people attending a rally held by then-President Donald Trump. Later, several hundred protesters went too far and broke into the Capitol building. No real threat to the government. No insurrection.
Trump called for peaceful protests, not riots. The mayor of Washington, D.C., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were contacted before the rally with requests for additional security. Perhaps a proper response could have prevented the break-in.
The News-Gazette editorial featured Sen. Lindsey Graham and Reps. Liz Chaney and Adam Kinzinger as Republican critics to fit their narrative. Republicans in name only. The majority view Jan. 6 as a protest gone bad, not an organized threat to overturn the government.
The left emphasizes the Jan. 6 violence but discounts the summer riots with killings, fires and massive property damage involving Black Lives Matter and antifa. Big difference. Those rioters mostly went free. Most all the Capitol rioters were criminally charged. Some are still in jail waiting for resolution.
The left will continue to promote Jan. 6 as an insurrection to sway voters in the upcoming Congressional elections. With all the Biden administration’s failures, they have little else to promote. Time to put Jan. 6. in perspective. A protest gone bad, not a threat to the government.
DAN HAMELBERG
Champaign