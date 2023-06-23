Jettie Rhodes Day a great tradition
This year marks the 27th anniversary of Jettie Rhodes Day, which was originated by my mom in June 1996. What began as her heart’s desire has now manifested into reality.
At the first event, Mom happily strolled through Urbana’s King Park, laughing and talking with and thanking everyone from the community who had come out to enjoy the free festivities.
She gave a special thank you to the Urbana Park District, the band, the cook-off and bake-off contestants, community churches, volunteers and all the vendors who supplied free items from their businesses.
Along with numerous other organizations, my mom wanted to have one day out of the year where the public could come together to a totally free event while getting to know their neighbor.
The Champaign-Urbana community is adamant about family values, traditions and closeness. From that day to the present, her dream and tradition has been held strong and steadfast.
As her only child and president of Jettie Rhodes Day, on behalf of my phenomenal mother, I want to thank all of you for your unwavering support in keeping my mother’s dreams and traditions alive.
Scott Rhodes
Urbana