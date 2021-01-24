Jewish holiday is coming soon
On Jan. 27-28, the Jewish community will mark the Jewish holiday of Tu Bishvat (pronounced Too Bee-Sh-Vaht).
Tu Bishvat is celebrated on the 15th day of the Jewish month of Shvat and marks the “New Year for the Trees.” When the Jewish people were planting fruit trees in ancient Israel, they were required to refrain from eating the fruit in the first three years; to give the fruit in the fourth year as a tribute; and to keep and use the fruits of the fifth year and onward.
To help determine what counts as a year, Tu Bishvat was created to celebrate the birthday of all trees.
In modern times, the holiday became a celebration of nature and ecology. Jewish communities around the world today mark the holiday with a special meal that includes tasting and blessing of different fruits and nuts. The ritual around the meal discusses the deep-seated connection between land, people and the divine spark. In Israel, the holiday is wildly celebrated with planting of new trees.
The common greeting for Tu Bishvat is simply “Happy Tu Bishvat.”
The Jewish Hebrew calendar is a lunar-based calendar, and its dates change from year to year compared to the common-era calendar. As such, the holiday coincidentally correlates this year with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is commemorated worldwide on Jan. 27.
EREZ COHEN
Hillel Foundation
Champaign