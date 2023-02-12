Job search unproductive

I have been out of work since November because the company I worked for relocated out of state.

I was a dedicated employee for 23 years, as were many of my colleagues.

As of the writing of this letter, none of us have found a job. Some have gone to job fairs, and companies there have not returned any offers. Some have had interviews and heard nothing back.

I have applied at over 25 jobs and had two interviews.

All we ever hear is that employers can’t find people to work. My associates and I are trying to work and have been unable to get a job.

How is this possible?

JULIE PORCHEDDU

Urbana

