Jobs available
in construction
I urge interested readers to learn more about the construction industry during Careers in Construction Month.
As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, workers looking for new interesting, professional opportunities should consider a career in construction. With a variety of options for all people, the merit-shop construction industry allows for zero barriers to entry, infinite opportunities for growth and competitive salaries.
The annual salary for a carpenter in Illinois is $66,720, and electricians average $78,790, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The construction industry is hiring.
Illinois alone will experience a shortage of over 200,000 skilled-craft workers between now and 2022.
Associated Builders & Contractors Illinois Chapter is committed to doing our part to fill the shortage of craft professionals, create a more diverse/inclusive construction industry and expand career opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment, including those formerly incarcerated.
Improving opportunity and diversity should be a priority for Illinois. Workforce development programs such as the ABC Illinois Community Builders does both — with great success.
Over 100 students have been educated since the program’s launch in 2017; participants enter the workforce at an average wage of over $16.50 an hour. Next year, we are expanding our training into high schools to introduce and connect young people to construction careers.
During Careers in Construction Month, there is no better time to explore the infinite career opportunities the construction industry can provide. Learn more at learnyourtrade.com.
ALICIA MARTIN
Associated Builders & Contractors
Springfield