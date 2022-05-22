I am one of the thousands of ordinary constituents helped by public servant former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson.
Many years ago, while I was teaching history and government, I wanted a copy of the Illinois Blue Book. I got one through Johnson free of charge.
Whenever I needed a speaker for one of my classes at Heritage High School, he was available. When I needed help accessing tours of the White House or the Capitol for my students, he went the extra mile to facilitate.
Johnson was the epitome of what every elected representative should be — someone working for the people without regard for re-election or self-aggrandizement. Where are the new Tim Johnsons?
May he rest in peace!
DIANE L. ZELL
Camargo