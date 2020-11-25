Join campaign to help the needy
For the last 11 Christmases, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen has given out filled backpacks to the guests we serve at lunch. Last year, thanks to a supportive and generous community, we gave away over 800 backpacks to grateful guests.
This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, we are doing something different.
This year, rather than backpacks, we will be giving out smaller knapsacks filled with toiletries and gloves, hats, scarves and socks. We have bought the knapsacks and are asking for donations of toiletries and cold-weather gear to fill them up.
Knapsack items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon any day at Daily Bread, 116 N. First St, C. Please use the back door.
Items can also be dropped off at the residences of Ellen Harms, 705 S. Elm Blvd., C; Ruthann Evans, 4414 Crossgate Drive, C; or Pam Hagle, 713 S. Elm Blvd., C. Tax forms will be available.
Last year, we asked for donations of filled backpacks. Our slogan this year is different: “You bring the stuff and we’ll stuff the knapsacks.”
Those with questions can visit our website (dailybreadsoupkitchen.com) or contact Harms (217-356-2551 or ellenharms@aol.com.)
Remember: “We honor the season when we open our hearts.”
ELLEN HARMS
PAM HAGLE
Champaign