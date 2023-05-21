Join in 2025 school board race
When I entered the May 10 Danville school board meeting, I was left out of the loop of a plan to appoint a board member to two additional years on the board to which he was not elected.
In the weeks after the election, I suggested to board President Randal Ashton that Tyson Parks and I simultaneously resign to limit the legal liability to the district that a board mistake caused.
This suggestion was quickly dismissed. I voted no to the action naming Parks retroactively to a seat that would give him two additional years on the board.
This was my last action on the board — for now. Ironically, April Fool’s Day 2025 is the date of the next board election. Our students, families, teachers and taxpayers are not fools.
The community has just witnessed the louder, more questioning board member quietly voted off without public rationale or debate.
Revolutionary patriot Thomas Paine, influential thinker of our great democratic republic, once said, “He who does not dare offend cannot be honest.”
There are those on the board, staff, parents and people in the community who will not stop asking the tough questions. They push light into the dark places that prevent our children from reaching their full potential.
I intend to have my name on school board ballot on April Fool’s Day 2025. I invite others to join me — three others, to be exact.
CHRISTOPHER EASTON
Danville