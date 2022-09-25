Join the fight against cancer
I recently had the honor of representing Illinois on Capitol Hill. Along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteers from across the country, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national priority.
Together, we called on Congress to support life-saving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, and to support increasing the diversity of those enrolled in clinical trials.
I had the opportunity to sit down with Janie Costa, legislative assistant in U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ office, and tell her that cancer isn’t partisan — it touches every community.
I also let her know that Illinoisans and many others across the country rely on them to support legislation that will help reduce the cancer burden and protect our communities.
With about 1,670 people dying from cancer daily, we must take legislative action on these crucial issues. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
I encourage the community to join us, giving a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. More detail can be found at fight.cancer.org.
SUE STEWART
Champaign