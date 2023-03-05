Joint effort on mental health
Imagine your loved one is diagnosed with schizophrenia, a severe mental illness that involves paranoia, delusions, hallucinations and disorganized speech. Now, imagine your loved one is lost and disoriented in a strange city that is not their home, acting in ways that make passers-by feel uncomfortable. Who do you want responding and helping your loved one?
The country is currently transitioning to manage mental health crises using 988 as a replacement for 911. The federal and state governments are increasing funding to build a community response for people who use 988, but currently, the police continue to respond to 911 mental-health calls. While the police play an important role in maintaining public safety, they may not be the best equipped for all crisis calls.
The University of Illinois REACH program was developed to address this issue. REACH teams include a police officer and a social worker responding together to mental health emergencies. This approach delivers qualified personnel to assess the individual’s immediate needs. The social worker provides the support and expertise needed in the emergent crisis, while the police provide a necessary level of safety and security.
The broad scope of REACH can benefit the entire community by reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and referring individuals in mental health crises to the appropriate resource, such as short-term or long-term psychiatric care.
This collaborative approach will result in more consistent use of de-escalation techniques and a person-centered approach to mental health crises as opposed to a simple use of force.
KRYSTAL NEWBERRY
Champaign