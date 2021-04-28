Jones’ claims
far off the mark
Chancellor Robert Jones recently used the George Floyd murder trial and the deaths of several other young Black people in police-involved shootings to double-down on his personal crusade to “dismantle systems” in what he alleges is a systemically racist America.
However, as a scholar, he certainly knows that to exploit Floyd’s tragic death to further his cause is wrong. There was no evidence in any of the Floyd videos that any of the four multiracial officers involved acted out of racial animus.
He also used the Breonna Taylor tragedy to justify his condemnation of our country. But again, he must certainly know that her death was not a racist killing. The fatal shots that took Ms. Taylor’s life were fired only after her boyfriend first shot at police. There was no proof that racism factored in her death.
The chancellor’s implication that there is an epidemic of Black people being targeted and killed by police for the purpose of using “violence to disenfranchise and diminish” them is wholly without foundation.
The reality is that White criminal suspects are killed in confrontations with police far more than Black criminal suspects. Since 2015, 92 percent more White people died in police shootings than Black people.
If the chancellor really wants to save Black lives, he should focus on the infinitely more deadly and real problem of Black-on-Black violence — including right here in Champaign-Urbana — rather than spending more precious university dollars further plumbing the depths of Critical Race Theory.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet