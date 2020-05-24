It’s ironic that the Piatt County state’s attorney’s office filed charges against five members of the county board regarding violation of the Illinois Open Meetings Act (OMA).
Having previously lived in Monticello, I attended both county board and city council meetings for many years.In 2013, I complained to State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades about the city council holding an official meeting in Mt. Zion rather than in Monticello, as required by law.
I asked Rhoades to pursue this violation of the OMA. She told me to complain to the Macon County state’s attorney because the meeting was held in Mt. Zion. The Macon County state’s attorney negated her claim of this responsibility, and when I asked her to do something about it, she absolutely refused. It didn’t benefit her. The Illinois attorney general’s office finally determined the City of Monticello violated the OMA. Why couldn’t Rhoades do this?
Rhoades has no real interest in serving Piatt County, other than being elected judge. For several years, her four-person office has stopped holding regular daily office hours, keeping the door locked when they are there and offers no voicemail option for being reached. The murder case for which Rhoades claims credit was won by an attorney hired at considerable expense to the taxpayers.
Whoever is elected state’s attorney in November must be more capable than Rhoades in running her office. She certainly doesn’t deserve to be elected to judgeship. This isn’t just Piatt County’s problem. Judges appear in other counties when necessary.
MAUREEN HOLTZ
Champaign