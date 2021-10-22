Judge must come clean on probe
For over a year, former Piatt County State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades, now a circuit judge, has been talking about criminal investigations into the misappropriation of grant funding in Piatt County.
Last year, Rhoades confirmed that the state police, FBI and a grand jury have had ongoing county investigations. Rhoades said the state police had been investigating potential grant mismanagement for “close to a year,” while a grand jury was convened multiple times. She said the FBI is the most recent agency to begin looking into county finances.
“I can say at this point in time, there is an Illinois State Police investigation, a grand jury investigation and a review by the FBI into grant funds and potential misappropriation of grant fund money going back about eight years or so,” Rhoades said in 2020, adding that because the investigations and review were ongoing, further details could not be publicized. “Given the current ISP and FBI review, I am contacting the Illinois Attorney General’s Office to see if that office is in the position to provide legal counsel for the Piatt County Board for the next few months since they do not wish to follow my advice.”
Again last month, Rhoades implied that an investigation was underway, saying, “As the former state’s attorney, it would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation” and that “the FBI does not supply information to the public on pending investigations.”
The situation Rhoades outlined is highly unlikely. It’s time to set the record straight.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath