Judge plan is not needed
It seems that state Rep. Carol Ammons doesn’t like the makeup of the current Champaign County Circuit Court, and so she wants to add to it by making sub-circuits in order to make it more “equitable.”
My first question is: Who is going to pay for this? Currently, circuit court judges make an average of $186,000 a year, according to govsalaries.com. Clerks make $42,000 a year. Add to that all of the other expenses (security, clerical, etc.) and suddenly, just adding one judge will be in excess of $500,000 a year. Judge salaries already make up 4 percent of the total state budget!
Who is going to pay for that? Readers guessed it: We are, in the way of higher taxes. Democrats just can’t keep from finding ways to spend our money, can they?
With the state’s budget in dire straits, we just can’t afford more spending. And will it really help the court system?
Add to that a statement Ammons made to the effect that residents of other counties within the Sixth Judicial Circuit shouldn’t be allowed to vote for judges in the sub-circuit.
“It’s not right ...” she said.
However, it is right to let part-time residents (university students) vote in our local elections, knowing full well that they will vote for Democrats and skew Champaign County toward people who have no experience and no business being in the offices they hold.
Talk about arrogance and hubris. She has it in full.
NORMAN DAVIS
Champaign