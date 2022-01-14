Judge weaponized FOIA requests
In November 2019, then-State’s Attorney and now-Judge Dana Rhoades sent a memorandum to the Piatt County Board.
That same day, the contents of the memo were disclosed by WCIA and posted on its website. The memo was supposedly obtained by WCIA via the Freedom of Information Act. However, the county has no record of the request. The memo contained details of private conversations board members had with Rhoades and her then-assistant, Elizabeth Dobson, that should have been held in confidence by Rhoades due to attorney/client privilege.
Attorney/client privilege was later cited by Rhoades in denying a January 2020 FOIA request from the board chair to Rhoades for her electronic correspondence with WCIA and other media outlets. That request was denied in its entirety.
“Attorney/client confidentiality and protection of the county are the main reasons” for denying the request, Rhoades said at the time. “The request violates the attorney/client privilege between the state’s attorney’s office and the department heads in Piatt County. FOIA was made for media, for citizens to get information about their government. It’s not for government officials to use against other government citizens.”
That’s not true. FOIA provides individuals access to government records, regardless of the intended use for the information and despite the requestor’s relationship to the government. FOIA abuse occurs when requests are made after documents have been leaked to third parties like the press.
But public-access statutes matter little to Rhoades, a politician adept at weaponizing FOIA requests for personal political gain.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath