Judicial race not about parties
I want to thank News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich for identifying the Sam Limentato supporters for the upcoming judicial race between Republican Circuit Judge Limentato and Democratic lawyer Chad Beckett.
As a practicing lawyer in Champaign County for 42 years, I recognized many of Limentato’s contributors as longtime Democrats.
Thomas Betz, a former Democratic county board member, appears to support Limentato through a “like” of a campaign Facebook post.
What this should tell all voters is what retired Circuit Judge Arnold Blockman has pointed out: that this race is about qualifications and experience, not political affiliation.
For the sake of many people facing trauma in the family-court system, this is not a time for an inexperienced and poor-quality judicial-polled candidate to replace a highly qualified current circuit judge.
Vote Judge Sam.
MICHAEL ZOPF
Champaign