Judicial race not about parties

I want to thank News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich for identifying the Sam Limentato supporters for the upcoming judicial race between Republican Circuit Judge Limentato and Democratic lawyer Chad Beckett.

As a practicing lawyer in Champaign County for 42 years, I recognized many of Limentato’s contributors as longtime Democrats.

Thomas Betz, a former Democratic county board member, appears to support Limentato through a “like” of a campaign Facebook post.

What this should tell all voters is what retired Circuit Judge Arnold Blockman has pointed out: that this race is about qualifications and experience, not political affiliation.

For the sake of many people facing trauma in the family-court system, this is not a time for an inexperienced and poor-quality judicial-polled candidate to replace a highly qualified current circuit judge.

Vote Judge Sam.

MICHAEL ZOPF

Champaign

