July 4 was wonderful day
On July 4, I sat with the echoes of fireworks fading away on our great country’s birthday.
It’s been 244 years of hard times, good times and everything in between.
I am grateful to those who set off the fireworks. We all know it’s against the law. But on the day of our country’s birth as a free nation, fireworks are the candles we light to show the world that, even in these dark times, we are still free.
Most important, the fireworks that were sent skyward show our own government we are still free, that we as a people cannot be hobbled or made prisoners in our own homes.
We are divided now, but we can heal that rift by looking at each other and not seeing color, but fellow Americans. No government can do this for us; we have to do it on our own.
So, once again America, happy birthday. To all the lawbreakers, thanks for a good show.
DARRYL MAPLE
Thomasboro