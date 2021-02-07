Just another
name for racism
President Joe Biden recently announced that emergency COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses would be distributed on the basis of race and gender.
Therefore, institutions of government must take time in the midst of a crisis to identify which small businesses are owned by White males.
The institutions will then place White male business owners at the end of the emergency-assistance line. This will ensure that when the money runs out, it will run out first for White-male-owned businesses.
Of course, Biden presented his approach in a more politically correct way, a way so commonly used that people are numb to its inequity: “Our priority will be Black-, Latino-, Asian- and Native American-owned small businesses, women-owned businesses ...”
This is, quite simply, institutional racism and sexism.
We have lived with a rapidly accelerating degree of institutional racism for some time. But it is not the type trumpeted this past summer by far-left fantasists whose accusations of institutional racism against Blacks were used to demand destruction of our “irredeemably racist” systems of government and justice, and for burning buildings, toppling statues and defunding police.
It is by government, universities and, at an increasing pace, corporations. Whether it be through nice-sounding programs like “affirmative action,” “preferences” or “diversity,” it is all the same. It is discrimination based solely upon skin color and genitalia.
Biden’s discriminatory action is disheartening and especially cruel at a time when American business owners of all kinds are in a desperate struggle for survival.
DENNIS KIMME
Mahomet