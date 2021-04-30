Just doing treasurer’s job
In a March 26 editorial, The News-Gazette criticized me for “demanding that prominent asset-management firms — Vanguard, Fidelity and others — cease making campaign contributions to a number of Republican members of Congress.”
These letters did not make demands. In fact, they didn’t even mention Republicans.
Instead, along with other institutional investors, I asked if the firms would disclose political activity, including if they would spend money on members of Congress who voted to overturn a free and fair election.
This wasn’t advancing narrow political interests. This was doing my job. Others agree.
Leading institutional investor adviser Glass Lewis noted that it “generally believes that increased disclosure of corporate political spending benefits shareholders by allowing them to weigh the risks and benefits of such spending.”
A Center for Political Accountability survey found 75.6 percent of institutional investors want political-activity disclosure.
A survey by the Conference Board following the riot at the U.S. Capitol noted investors “increasingly care about political activity, particularly as a source of risk.”
These requests are not partisan. They are about protecting shareholder value. Even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — certainly not a shill for Democrats — agrees: “There are some members who by their actions will have forfeited the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — period, full stop.”
Additionally, I agree with the chamber’s assertion that our “nation and our free-enterprise system depend on the rule of law and a well-functioning democracy.”
That is why I and other institutional investors asked questions about corporate political activity. I invite The News-Gazette to do the same.
MIKE FRERICHS
State Treasurer