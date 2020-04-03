In this time of crisis, the nation does not need an ignorant cheerleader surrounded by (with one exception) his lackeys and yes-men spouting nonsense every day in the news media. If the current resident of the White House wanted to help the nation at this hour, he would load the acolytes listed above and his family on Air Force One, fly to his gaudy Xanadu in Florida, stay there and remain silent while people that know what they are doing take over.
As that is not likely, the next best solution would be if the news media would simply not give our Dear Leader one second of live, electronic or print news coverage until after everything he says has been carefully checked and then only “the President said X” and not one video, audio or image with the report or story. Just the facts if truthful or accurate.
In my opinion, that would have two positive effects.
First, stopping the spewing of dangerous misinformation and/or unrealistic happy talk by the administration. Facts and hard truths are needed in this hour, not what one person that lives in a fantasy world between his ears thinks reality is.
Second, the president is a narcissist that craves attention. Being ignored by the roughly 270 million people in the nation that are not in his thrall would allow more space for real news to reach the people and greatly annoy the Dear Leader.
With that, he might realize what his value as president is. Maybe.
MICHAEL MACHULA
Urbana