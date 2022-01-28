Just replace Chicago teachers
I have an answer to Chicago’s teacher problem. There’s no doubt that Chicago parents are outraged at the teachers (and their union), who have refused to go to work.
If Mayor Lori Lightfoot is really serious about getting children back in school, why not put out a call to those moms and dads within the city and suburbs who are qualified to teach (maybe with a college degree), and hire them to fill these classroom positions for as long as it takes?
I’ll bet within a week, the kids won’t realize any difference in their learning experience. Then everyone will be happy (except the teachers who stayed home)!
FRED OLDS
Sidney