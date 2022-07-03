Just say ‘no’ to jail addition
On Tuesday, the Urbana City Council will vote on whether to permit the county to build two large pods onto the Champaign County jail — costing the public $20 million, including $5 million in COVID-19 relief funds.
As someone who has closely followed this issue for over a decade, I oppose a jail expansion of this size for four reasons:
- The jail will be built over one of the few soccer fields we have. As a coach, I know youth teams already lack enough practice space. We need more recreation, not more incarceration.
- How can we spend $20 million on a jail when we have no year-round homeless shelter and a long waiting list for mental-health support? We need to invest in these priorities first.
- We should not waste money overbuilding the jail the way we did with the youth detention center. We have seen a steady decline in the jail population — a 53 percent decrease over the past eight years.
- Illinois just voted in robust pretrial reform, so many accused of nonviolent offenses will no longer be held in jail simply because they can’t afford bail. Why not wait for those changes to kick in to determine what size we need?
Our community does not support jail building — 70 percent of voters said no to a tax increase to expand the jail in 2016.
I urge Urbana residents to email citycouncil@urbanaillinois.us to let them know their thoughts.
DANIELLE CHYNOWETH
Supervisor
Cunningham Township
Urbana