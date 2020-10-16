Just say no to the Madigan monopoly
The “fair tax” proposal on the ballot this November at first seems logical and makes good sense.
After all, who doesn’t want people making $250,000 plus to pay more taxes as a percentage of income? The problem is House Speaker Michael Madigan’s monopoly over the state Legislature.
With sincere thanks and appreciation to those state legislators from both sides of the aisle who work hard to keep Illinois moving ahead, the Madigan-controlled entity will do what he wants.
There is no “fair” collaboration of legislators from both sides deciding what is to happen. It is preordained by the Madigan Monopoly.
I am reminded of an excellent movie, “The Untouchables,” about corruption and malfeasance in Illinois about 90 years ago. Near the end of the movie, Al Capone is being tried for tax evasion. Then the judge summons the bailiff and asks him “to switch the juries” — remove the jury and replace it with another.
Why? Because we know Capone had “fixed” the jurors — just like Madigan “fixes” the Legislature. So that is my comment — switch the jury, then talk to me about a progressive income tax in Illinois. Until then, I say no.
ISABEL COLE
Urbana