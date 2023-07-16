Just what are absolute truths?
The dominant cultural and intellectual climate in the Western world denies that there is objective truth. People say, “That’s your truth, but I have my truth.”
Absolutes are denied and even mocked. But, if there is one truth, as I believe there is, peoples’ opinions don’t matter. In fact, the claim that there is no absolute truth is self-contradictory: It cannot be absolutely true.
The following truths are borne out by centuries of history and experience:
1. God is. He has always existed, and he is not silent.
2. All people matter. All else is transitory and of no long-term value.
3. There are two genders, male and female, based on each person’s God-given anatomy.
4. Marriage is a bond between a man and a woman.
5. Parents are the best people to raise their children.
6. Love is a decision to value the other person’s best interests first.
7. Giving is better than receiving.
8. Allowing a person to continue in self-destruction without warning is wrong.
9. Humility is an appropriate attitude for all people.
10. Revenge is best left for God.
11. Spending more money than one receives leads to poverty, for individuals and governments.
12. Power in human hands corrupts.
Besides the testimony of history and experience, the Bible expresses these truths. They are reality, no less than the physical laws of science and nature. If we continue on a course of denying them, we do so at our peril.
PERRY ALBIN
Newman