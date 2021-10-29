Just where is money going?
We all have heard recently that the federal government want to hire thousands of new IRS auditors.
Personally, I believe this is a wonderful idea! But instead of using these auditors to investigate taxpayers, they should be used to investigate where our federal tax dollars are being spent. I believe that the American taxpayers desire and deserve to know exactly where and to whom each and every dollar spent by our government goes.
I believe that it would be very enlightening to see just which political party and which individual politician is benefiting from these funds. I have seen many politicians come into office without much financially only to become multi-millionaires within several terms of service in the Senate, House of Representatives and/or after this service become members of the White House executive staff.
These are things that I think are much more important than whether my garage-sale proceeds or the sale of a vehicle has been reported to the IRS as income. To have the power of the federal government injecting themselves into every dollar that we as taxpayers gain, however small, is growing very close to the kind of power that we see in communist countries.
Stop this by calling or writing your representatives in Washington, D.C., and tell them you aren’t ready to be controlled by like the citizens in communist-controlled nations!
GORDON LAWRENCE
Monticello