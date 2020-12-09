Just who are
local fascists?
Over the past half-century, at least 5 percent of post-tax national income share has been transferred from the bottom 50 percent to the top 1 percent. That means that by 2019, each of 165 million individuals was on average accorded $6,000 less, and each of 3.3 million was accorded $300,000 more, as $1 trillion was transferred upward.
Globalized neoliberalism has thus relentlessly exacerbated structural inequality and structural poverty.
The term “structural racism” mystifies this material process, as does “White supremacy.” The affluent professional-managerial class promotes “anti-racism” rather than anti-inequality or anti-poverty. It articulates the accumulative ideology of the 1 percent, especially as members of the Democratic Party establishment, from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama to Joe Biden. Locally, that establishment includes Carol Ammons, Aaron Ammons, Sundiata Cha-Jua, Danielle Chynoweth and others.
Relatedly, those called “White” who support Donald Trump are racialized, shamed and demonized. They are associated with “fascism” and even “genocide.” However, local individuals who fit this bill go curiously unnamed; our community is apparently “special.”
Meanwhile, “anti-racism” is seen as a universal and unassailable value, as anti-communism was during Cold War witch hunts. Thus, the Champaign-Urbana Board of Public Health, headed by Chynoweth, declares “systemic racism to be a major public health crisis” (N-G, Oct. 27). This clever move manages to obscure neoliberalism, inequality, poverty and the real pandemic itself in one fell swoop. It promises, however, to create a bureaucracy to pretend to “address a broad spectrum of issues.”
Those who question this outlandish, bourgeois charade must only be “White supremacists.”
DAVID GREEN
Champaign