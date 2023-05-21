Just who really is crazy?
America has had 225 mass shootings so far this year. The sale of guns continues to be profitable for some and disastrous for many. Carrying a concealed handgun is legal in 28 states. Only four states and the District of Columbia prohibit the open carrying of guns. If this is how Americans choose to live, we should not be surprised at the mindless slaughter of innocent people on almost a daily basis.
Some politicians who support unrestricted gun ownership and concealed-carry laws have blamed mass killings on mental illness. How can such mental illness be determined?
If we can agree that sanity is the ability to think and act in a reasonable manner, we should ask ourselves if it is reasonable for our legislators to support laws that enable access to weapons that are used to murder children in our schools and in our streets.
The manufacture and sale of guns is a profitable business. American politicians support business, especially when they share its profits through campaign contributions. Some consider this reasonable.
There is nothing reasonable about using profitably sold guns to attack Americans. We should ask ourselves if it is reasonable to demand that our political leaders enact laws that protect our citizens rather than laws that enable gun dealers and manufacturers to profit.
We should not be surprised by the mindless violence in our streets. We should be angry at our elected political leaders for failing to keep Americans safe.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign