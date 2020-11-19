Just whose morality is it?
We are told we must lock down and close everything because we must save lives — locking down is the moral thing to do.
We must close small businesses, putting many people out of work. We must crush the livelihoods of business owners who are going to see years of money and hard work destroyed. After all, it is the moral thing to do.
We must close our schools, robbing our children of quality education. We must steal the senior years of upcoming high school graduates and take away the resources of many special-needs students. After all, it is the moral thing to do.
We must close churches, preventing many Americans from fully practicing and experiencing their faith. We must quash the place in America where many gather to help and find ways to aid those in need. After all, it is the moral thing to do.
We must do all this because of a virus that has a 99 percent survival rate for the vast majority of citizens. A virus that is so deadly that most people don’t even know they have it.
They ask us to wear masks and to socially distance to help mitigate the spread. They tell us proper hygiene and sanitization will prevent more deaths. Yet even when schools, business and churches do all those things, they still close them down.
At some point, one has to wonder, is this really moral to the business owners, students and churchgoers or just to the politicians?
SULUAN RICE
Champaign