Justice bill
must be signed
Last summer, I joined thousands of Champaign-Urbana residents who marched to demand greater police accountability and fundamental change in a criminal-justice system that disproportionately impacts the lives of Black and Brown residents.
Polls show that an overwhelming majority of Americans support criminal-justice reform. Illinois legislators responded, launching a series of public hearings and discussions on specific proposals for improvement, hearings and discussions that included a wide range of voices and perspectives.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a comprehensive, balanced bill after months of debate.
So, it was disappointing to read retired Judge Chase Leonhard’s words in these pages (“Illinois’ criminal-justice reform bill: Good intentions encumbered by folly,” Feb. 4) suggesting that change to our systems of policing and criminal justice must wait.
As one example, the former judge criticizes the bill’s provisions to end the cash-bail system. He argues that someone charged with a financial crime — a defendant who perhaps deceived others to gain riches — only will agree to appear if they can use the ill-gotten gains to post bond. This itself is absurd.
Suggesting that preserving wealthy defendants’ ability to purchase their freedom somehow justifies continuing to allow people of modest means to remain locked up is illogical and backward.
Meanwhile, people who sit in the Champaign County Jail awaiting trial risk losing jobs, housing and family just because they can’t afford bail.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker must sign the bill before him and take an important first step to heeding the voices for reform.
CAROL LEFF
Urbana