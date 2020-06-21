Justice protests best ideals
I write to thank Champaign-Urbana’s public health administrator, Julie Pryde, for her righteous response to a recent question about why the health district didn’t discourage the protests on behalf of black lives.
Pryde replied that “protests emerge” and reminded the writer that other protests against the lockdowns weren’t squelched.
She ended her letter by stating that while public health stands on a foundation of epidemiology, its “philosophical underpinning is social justice.”
I’m grateful for her clarity here. I fear the term “social justice” has begun, in some circles, to carry partisan connotations. This is a misguided view.
We call ourselves a country that believes in “liberty and justice for all.” That’s social justice. Achieving that beautifully ambitious ideal takes constant vigilance and work, but it’s a deeply American goal, not a partisan one, and certainly not some crackpot pie-in-the-sky notion.
Thank you to Julie Pryde and everyone in public health for understanding this, for your tireless work on our community’s behalf during this pandemic, and for reminding us all of the importance of striving toward our best ideals, even during the bleakest of times.
AMY HASSINGER
Urbana