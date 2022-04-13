Monumental day for Supreme Court
Congratulations to newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who has earned the lifetime appointment and will serve U.S. citizens very well. I’m both overjoyed and proud of her confirmation, which demonstrates why diversity is required at every level of our judicial system.
True diversity and inclusion, from the courtroom to the boardrooms, must be more than just a fancy commercial or donation; it must come from a sincere place. This monumental confirmation helps to ensure that the Supreme Court is representative, inclusive and diverse — and it also provides a superlative example of excellence for Black children all across America.
We want to commend Justice Jackson for remaining focused, poised and dignified throughout the contentious Senate hearings. It was not easy to watch on TV and my heart went out to her during this process, as the country witnessed how African American females are often demoralized, disrespected and demeaned — in spite of being exceptionally credentialed.
The hearings provoked tears from Justice Jackson — tears for the many battles she had faced and won, tears for shattering that glass ceiling and tears for being her ancestors’ “hope against hope.”
While the NAACP is a nonpartisan organization, we encourage all of our members to always take an active role in the political process. I strongly believe that divisive partisanship played a role in Justice Jackson’s final confirmation vote, as only three courageous souls voted across party lines. I was so disappointed to watch several members of the Senate brazenly walk out as the confirmation announcement was made by Vice President Kamala Harris.
As Americans, we can, and must, do better. Our children are watching us and how we lead at all levels. But for now, let’s celebrate a phenomenally historic moment, one we should all be proud of.
Minnie Pearson
President,
NAACP Champaign County Branch