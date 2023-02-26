Kacich article was terrific
News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich’s recent column — “Breaking the Big Ten Basketball color line” — hit close to home.
The reason is that when he wrote that Bill Garrett was the Black star of Indiana’s high school state champions, he was referring to my high school — the Shelbyville Golden Bears.
Shelbyville defeated Terre Haute Garfield and its star, Clyde Lovellette, for the 1947 state championship.
Shelbyville is in south-central Indiana, and the team endured much racial vitriol.
Three of the five starters were Black. That would have been very unusual for that part of the state at that time in history.
In addition to the players, much credit goes to head coach Frank Barnes and assistant coach Arthur Barrett. They refused to eat at restaurants that would not serve the three Black players.
Both coaches were educators, and they were still teaching when I graduated in 1969.
Our beautiful gym is named after Garrett. More about him and the 1947 team can be found in Hetty Gray’s book, “Net Prophet: The Bill Garrett Story.”
I am grateful to Kacich for his column.
GREG ALVIS
Monticello