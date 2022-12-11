Keep eye out for misinformation
A Nov. 18 Letter to the Editor criticized The News-Gazette for keeping its readers informed about a political publication fraught with untruths that was hitting mailboxes.
It’s actually the function of a responsible newspaper to keep readers informed of real and potential scams. Many voters do, in fact, vote against their best interests simply because they’ve been misled by spurious information that either makes them fearful or feeds off what they’ve been led to believe they emotionally desire.
The contributor further complains about The Associated Press calling the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection an insurrection. Sorry, but the convictions prove it was an insurrection. Sometimes truth hurts.
Also not escaping criticism was coverage of Ginni Thomas’ escapades. When the wife of a Supreme Court justice is (through texts, social media, email and personal visits) running around the country promoting Trump’s stolen election lie by trying to overturn a free and fair election (actually promoting fake electors), it’s newsworthy and should be reported — especially as her husband refuses to recuse himself from these matters.
The contributor also claimed The AP linked the attack on Paul Pelosi to the Jan. 6 insurrection. What the article said was that the attacker brining zip ties and shouting “Where’s Nancy?” was a parallel to the insurrection.
PATRICK LYNN
Champaign