Keep Republicans out of power
The Women’s Health Protection Act sent to the Senate on May 11 to codify Roe vs. Wade was opposed by Republican Senators, even though the majority of Americans supported it. Since that time, all states that are banning abortions are Republican controlled. The Republicans have also announced that they will make it a federal ban if they become the majority party.
All states enacting voting-restriction laws are Republican controlled. These laws are designed to make voting more difficult and contain provisions that would allow votes to be thrown out at their discretion, overturning the will of the American people.
The veteran burn-pit proposal to assist American veterans is the culmination of years of work by advocates to improve health care and benefits for veterans suffering from burn-pit smoke, Agent Orange spraying and other military-contaminant exposure. It had been widely celebrated as a potential landmark legislative victory in veterans policy. However, it was struck down by Republicans on July 28.
The Republican Party no longer supports the rights or wishes of the American people. Their actions make that clear. But they are betting that we all have short memories and will have forgotten all of this by the November midterm elections.
Please, vote in November.
Vote no to Republicans taking women’s health care rights from them.
Vote no to Republicans restricting voting rights.
Vote no to Republicans refusing needed health care to our veterans.
Vote no to re-electing Republicans in November.
SHELLEY HOUSER
Urbana